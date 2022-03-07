Portland 1, Los Angeles FC 1

|Portland
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Los Angeles FC
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_1, Portland, Chara, 2, 18th minute.
Second Half_2, Los Angeles FC, Fall, 1 (Rodriguez), 90th+3.
Goalies_Portland, Aljaz Ivacic, David Bingham, Justin Vom Steeg; Los Angeles FC, Maxime Crepeau, John McCarthy.
Yellow Cards_Hollingshead, Los Angeles FC, 25th; Bravo, Portland, 36th; Asprilla, Portland, 39th; Van Rankin, Portland, 45th+3; Fochive, Portland, 65th; Sanchez, Los Angeles FC, 78th; Chara, Portland, 90th+3.
Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Jeffrey Greeson, Alex Chilowicz. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.
A_22,102.
___
Portland_Aljaz Ivacic; Claudio Bravo, Zac McGraw, Bill Tuiloma, Jose Van Rankin; Diego Chara, Santiago Moreno (Marvin Loria, 82nd), Cristhian Paredes (George Fochive, 61st); Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chara, Jaroslaw Niezgoda (Sebastian Blanco, 61st).
Los Angeles FC_Maxime Crepeau; Franco Escobar (Ryan Hollingshead, 13th), Mamadou Fall, Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios (Latif Blessing, 67th); Kellyn Acosta, Jose Cifuentes (Danny Musovski, 78th), Brian Rodriguez, Ilie Sanchez; Cristian Arango, Carlos Vela (Kwadwo Opoku, 46th).