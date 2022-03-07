Alexa
College of Charleston beats Hofstra 92-76 in CAA tourney

By Associated Press
2022/03/07 12:24
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Meeks had a season-high 31 points as College of Charleston beat Hofstra 92-76 in the Colonial Conference Athletic Association tournament's quarterfinals on Sunday night.

Raekwon Horton had 13 points and eight rebounds for Charleston (17-14). Brenden Tucker added 12 points. Reyne Smith had 11 points.

Jalen Ray had 21 points for the Pride (21-11). Aaron Estrada added 19 points and six assists. Abayomi Iyiola had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-07 13:41 GMT+08:00

