Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Slawson, Furman beat Samford 71-68 in SoCon tourney semis

By Associated Press
2022/03/07 12:20
Slawson, Furman beat Samford 71-68 in SoCon tourney semis

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Slawson posted 17 points and seven rebounds as Furman narrowly defeated Samford 71-68 in the semifinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Sunday night.

Mike Bothwell had 17 points for Furman (22-11). Conley Garrison added 10 points and five steals.

Ques Glover had 23 points for the Bulldogs (21-11). Jermaine Marshall added 22 points and 12 rebounds. Jaden Campbell had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-07 13:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
"