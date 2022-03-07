Alexa
San Diego fires Sam Scholl after 4 seasons as hoops coach

By Associated Press
2022/03/07 11:32
SAN DIEGO (AP) — University of San Diego basketball coach Sam Scholl was fired Sunday after the Toreros went 15-16 in his fourth season.

Scholl, a former walk-on guard at USD, was 50-67 overall. Scholl was elevated to interim coach late in the 2017-18 season after Lamont Smith was placed on administrative leave following an arrest on suspicion of domestic violence. No charges were brought against Smith, who resigned.

Scholl was hired on a permanent basis and went 21-15 in his first full season, including a berth in the NIT. USD dropped off to 9-23 and 3-13 the next two seasons.

After his playing career, Scholl spent six seasons as an assistant coach at USD before spending eight seasons on Santa Clara’s staff. He returned to the USD staff starting with the 2015-16 season.

“Although we have not achieved the competitive progress we expected, Sam has poured his heart and soul into USD basketball, and he has led our program with great integrity from day one,” athletic director Bill McGillis said.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

"