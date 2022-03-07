Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan civic groups oppose sending relief to Ukraine on China Airlines planes

Petition calls for aid missions to be flown by planes that do not sport the name 'China'

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/07 12:59
A China Airlines cargo plane. 

A China Airlines cargo plane.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Civil groups in Taiwan are urging against using China Airlines (CAL) planes to deliver relief aid amid a rekindled controversy over the name of the country's flag carrier.

As Taiwan sends humanitarian supplies to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, more than 50 civil society organizations have signed a petition against employing freight aircraft bearing the word “China,” a reference to China Airlines, one of Taiwan's two main carriers.

The petition revives the debate seen in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic raged and medical supplies that Taiwan sent abroad caused confusion in some countries due to the airline's name, which led people to mistakenly believe the goods had been donated by China, not Taiwan. The contentious issue sparked a movement to change the name of CAL and the design of its aircraft, and the legislature passed a resolution in July that year asking the Ministry of Transportation to propose a plan to this effect.

The petitioners argue that aid can be delivered by Taiwan's other major carrier, EVA Air, to avoid misunderstanding. Aircraft used to transport relief or for state visits should no longer feature the word “China,” Newtalk cited the petition as saying.

A name change is tricky due to the complexity of air traffic rights, among other factors. To make Taiwan more conspicuous, the flag carrier introduced a new design for its Boeing 777s in late 2020: an enlarged “C” encircling an image of Taiwan's main island, but this did not satisfy critics, and China has banned such planes, according to UDN.

Taiwan civic groups oppose sending relief to Ukraine on China Airlines planes
Most recent design for China Airlines cargo planes. (China Airlines photo)
CAL
China Airlines
Taiwan
China
aircraft
air carrier
Ukraine
relief
aid

RELATED ARTICLES

Japanese students hold 'thank you' event for Taiwan's assistance in 311 Tohoku earthquake
Japanese students hold 'thank you' event for Taiwan's assistance in 311 Tohoku earthquake
2022/03/06 18:01
Taiwan P.LEAGUE+ basketball players, fans show support for Ukraine
Taiwan P.LEAGUE+ basketball players, fans show support for Ukraine
2022/03/06 17:36
Taiwan celebrates 150 years since arrival of Canadian missionary George Leslie MacKay
Taiwan celebrates 150 years since arrival of Canadian missionary George Leslie MacKay
2022/03/06 16:47
Taiwan's foreign ministry announces donation drive for Ukrainian refugees
Taiwan's foreign ministry announces donation drive for Ukrainian refugees
2022/03/06 12:45
UMC founder calls on Taiwan to show readiness to defend itself
UMC founder calls on Taiwan to show readiness to defend itself
2022/03/06 12:28