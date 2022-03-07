Video shows residents rescued from burning building in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video has surfaced showing the rescue of two trapped residents from a burning apartment building in Taichung on Sunday (March 6).

According to Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕), the fire department received a report of a fire at 4:29 p.m. Lu said that the fire department dispatched over 22 vehicles and 85 firefighters to the scene.

Before the firefighters arrived, three people had already managed to climb out of their seventh-floor window to stand on a canopy. One of them leapt off and suffered serious injuries, while the other two were rescued nearly an hour later.

When the fire broke out, three residents on the seventh floor managed to climb out of their barred windows and stand on the canopy of the windows on the floor below. However, before firefighters could deploy an inflatable safety cushion below, a male resident in his 50s surnamed Yuan (袁) was unable to bear the searing heat from the fire and fell.

He landed on the roof of a parked car, which apparently absorbed some of the impact from the seven-story fall, reported TVBS. The man remained conscious, and his injuries were not deemed to be life-threatening.

Yuan suffered lacerations to his forehead and injured his lumbar spine, but was able to move his limbs, reported Liberty Times. He was rushed to China Medical University Hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a ruptured L2 vertebra but expressed confidence that after undergoing surgery, Yuan should have a full recovery.

Firefighters initially tried to use a ladder truck to rescue the remaining two residents, but it malfunctioned. Another ladder truck was dispatched and was eventually able to rescue the two tenants 50 minutes after the ordeal began.

Yuan's sister said that he was visiting a couple (aged 50 and 47) who are friends of his when the fire broke out and the three of them climbed out onto the canopy. The couple only suffered minor smoke inhalation injuries and have already been released from the hospital.

All told six people died in the fire, while six others suffered injuries. The fire department said that the cause of the fire is under investigation and did not rule out the possibility that the building's owner would be investigated for negligent homicide.



Residents cling to window grill and stand on window canopy. (Taichung Fire Department photo)



Firefighters prepare to raise ladder to rescue trapped tenants. (Taichung Fire Department photo)