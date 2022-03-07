McKennie to miss rest of Juventus season, Allegri says

Villarreal's Alfonso Pedraza, right, heads the ball past Juventus' Weston McKennie during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match be... Villarreal's Alfonso Pedraza, right, heads the ball past Juventus' Weston McKennie during the Champions League, round of 16, first leg soccer match between Villarreal and Juventus at the Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, in Villarreal, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the rest of the club's season.

The 23-year-old from Fort Lewis, Washington, broke two bones in his left foot during a Champions League match at Spain’s Villarreal on Feb. 22 when Pervis Estupiñán made a two-leg, sweeping sliding tackle.

Juventus originally projected McKennie's recovery time at eight weeks.

“The season is over for Weston because of his injury,” coach Massimiliano Allegri said after Sunday's 1-0 win over Spezia. “He’ll be back next season.”

Juventus closes the Serie A season on May 21 at Fiorentina. The 2022-23 season starts the weekend of Aug. 13-14.

McKennie will miss the United States’ final three World Cup qualifiers from March 24-30.

