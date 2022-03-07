Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

TSMC share price drops to five-month low as Ukraine conflict continues

Precipitous drop triggered by sustained sell-off due to investor concerns over war in Ukraine

  104
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/07 11:00
A man walks past monitors displaying prices for companies listed on Taiwan's stock market.

A man walks past monitors displaying prices for companies listed on Taiwan's stock market. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Share prices for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) dove well below NT$600 (US$21.32) during Monday morning’s (March 7) trading session.

By 10 a.m., the price had stabilized at around NT$578 per share, a five-month low for the company. The drop comes amid a broader downturn in morning trading on Taiwan’s stock market, which fell 154.95 points at the start of trading, per a CNA report.

The chipmaker's shares had slipped below NT$600 in recent days amid a sustained sell-off spurred by investors’ concerns about geopolitical risks related to the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to CNA. TSMC's share price fell from NT$645 on Feb. 17 to NT$595 on March 4, shaving NT$50 off the total price, or NT$1.29 trillion in total market value, over roughly two weeks of trading.

The downturn comes off the back of a sustained bull run by TSMC. In September last year, its market price reached a six-month high of NT$626, prompting investors in the U.S. to readjust its projected price to over NT$1,000.
TSMC
stock price
Ukraine war
investor panic
semiconductor industry

RELATED ARTICLES

Ukrainians attend Taiwan protest in support of Tibet
Ukrainians attend Taiwan protest in support of Tibet
2022/03/05 20:51
Taiwan foundation collects NT$214 million for Ukraine in 3 days
Taiwan foundation collects NT$214 million for Ukraine in 3 days
2022/03/05 20:08
Taiwan prepares civil defense handbook
Taiwan prepares civil defense handbook
2022/03/04 16:56
Chip machinery maker ASML recruits 1,000 engineers in Taiwan
Chip machinery maker ASML recruits 1,000 engineers in Taiwan
2022/03/04 13:53
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
2022/03/04 12:41

Updated : 2022-03-07 11:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
"