Robertson gets another hat trick to lead Stars past Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jason Robertson had his second hat trick in as many games and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Sunday.

Robertson is up to 29 goals on the season, seven of which have come in the last three games. He's also the first player to record back-to-back hat tricks since Washington's Alex Ovechkin on Jan. 16 and 18, 2020.

Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas, and Riley Tufte added his first NHL goal. Jake Oettenger had 32 saves.

For Minnesota, Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and Nico Sturm added a goal. Kaapo Kahkonen gave up four goals on 21 shots before being pulled midway through the second period. He was replaced by Cam Talbot, who stopped all three shots he faced.

The Stars have won four in a row and seven of their last nine. The Wild have lost eight of their last 10 games and are tied with Dallas for third place in the Central Division.

DEVILS 3, BLUES 2, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored in overtime, rookie Nico Daws made 19 saves and New Jersey edged St. Louis after blowing a 2-0 lead in the third period.

Hamilton scored his ninth goal of the season at the 1:12 of the extra session with a high shot to beat Ville Husso. Pavel Zacha and Jack Hughes assisted on the winning goal.

The Devils snapped a two-game losing streak, while the Blues lost their third straight New York-area game this week, having also fallen to the Rangers and Islanders.

New Jersey led 2-0 on goals by Ty Smith and Dawson Mercer heading into the third, but St. Louis knotted the score when Torey Krug and Jordan Kyrou scored less than four minutes apart early in the period.

The Blues are still 6-2-2 in their past 10 games. Husso made 30 saves in defeat and is 10-2-2 since the start of 2022.

KINGS 3, SABRES 0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou scored twice, including the 100th of his career, Cal Petersen stopped 19 shots and Los Angeles defeated Buffalo.

After Athanasiou opening the scoring with 3:05 left in the second period, he and Dustin Brown sealed the win by scoring into an empty net in the final minute. Petersen earned his second shutout of the season and fourth of his career.

Los Angeles, which rallied from a 3-1 third-period deficit for a 4-3 overtime win at Columbus on Friday, has won seven of nine and improved to 10-1-2 over its past 13 road games. At 31-19-7, the Kings have the most victories through 57 games since 2015-16, when they were 33-20-4.

Buffalo’s injury list grew lengthier when top-line forward Alex Tuch did not return after crashing head-first into the post during a short-handed rush with 8:55 remaining.

