Quarantine taxis in Taiwan can now pick up ordinary passengers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s quarantine taxis are again allowed to carry ordinary passengers after proper disinfection starting Monday (March 7).

The country launched a cab fleet in March last year directly shuttling arrivals to arranged quarantine facilities in an effort to reduce risk of COVID-19 transmission. The cabs have been banned from picking up non-arrivals from Jan. 9 in the run-up to the Lunar New Year due to a tightened infection control plan.

The Ministry of Transportation announced Sunday (March 6) the ban has been removed, and quarantine taxis can now transport ordinary people as long as a set of protocols is observed.

Drivers are required to wear gloves, masks, and hazmat suits, and ensure curtains or other forms of partitions are installed in the vehicle. Each ride involving arrivals must be followed by disinfection and suspension of service for at least 30 minutes. This is in addition to continuous PCR tests among other health monitoring measures.

Taiwan is opening up for non-business travelers from Monday with a shortened mandatory quarantine. The country’s centralized isolation facilities are braced for an expected surge in cases with the relaxation of border rules.