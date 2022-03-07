Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Smith scores 25 to lift Chattanooga into SoCon final

By Associated Press
2022/03/07 08:12
Smith scores 25 to lift Chattanooga into SoCon final

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Malachi Smith had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Chattanooga rolled past Wofford 79-56 in the semifinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Sunday.

Darius Banks had 17 points for Chattanooga (26-7). David Jean-Baptiste added 14 points. Silvio De Sousa had 12 points.

B.J. Mack had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Terriers (19-13). Morgan Safford added 14 points. Max Klesmit had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-07 10:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Caimans spotted at central Taiwan water bamboo farm
Caimans spotted at central Taiwan water bamboo farm
"