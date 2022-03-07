300 rally for Ukraine in Taipei's Liberty Square

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Several hundred people attended a rally in Taipei on Sunday (March 6) to express support for the people of Ukraine, who are suffering from a full-scale invasion by Russian forces.

At noon, the nonprofit group Taiwan Stands with Ukraine organized a rally at Liberty Square to show solidarity with Ukraine as it endured the 11th day of an all-out assault by Russian troops. According to the organizers, about 300 people attended.

Among those taking part were Ukrainians living in Taiwan, foreigners from other countries, and Taiwanese citizens and lawmakers. The lawmakers included Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), Independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐), DPP Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆), and Taipei City councilor candidate Vincent Chao (趙怡翔).

The event started with the Ukrainian national anthem, with many Ukrainians visibly moved over the recent events in their country. Protesters could be seen holding signs with messages such as "No war!," "Taiwan with Ukraine," "Russians against war," and "We're all Ukrainians."

In his speech, Wang said Ukrainians have proven that "having the courage to defend their homeland can overcome anything," reported CNA. Wang said that Ukrainians have "moved the world and united the European Union." He then urged free countries to do their best to help.

While delivering his remarks at the event, Lam said that after the Soviet Union became Russia, it did not stop persecuting ethnic minorities and violating human rights. Lam pointed out that not only did Russia not become more free or democratic, it became more authoritarian and oppressive.

He asserted that only a united, strong democratic community of nations can defeat autocracies. He expressed his hope that Ukraine will "emerge victorious as soon as possible and that the people of Taiwan stand with Ukraine" in its time of need.

DPP Secretary-General Fei-fan stated that for both Ukrainians and Taiwanese, democracy, freedom, and human rights are core values and that "this is why many people are willing to stand up in solidarity to not allow authoritarianism to expand and infringe upon the sovereignty of other countries." Lin vowed that Taiwan will join in implementing international sanctions on Russia, provide humanitarian assistance, and support Ukraine.



