Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

300 rally for Ukraine in Taipei's Liberty Square

Taiwanese will 'not allow authoritarianism to expand and infringe upon the sovereignty of other countries': DPP secretary general

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/07 10:48
(Facebook, Vincent Chao photo)

(Facebook, Vincent Chao photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Several hundred people attended a rally in Taipei on Sunday (March 6) to express support for the people of Ukraine, who are suffering from a full-scale invasion by Russian forces.

At noon, the nonprofit group Taiwan Stands with Ukraine organized a rally at Liberty Square to show solidarity with Ukraine as it endured the 11th day of an all-out assault by Russian troops. According to the organizers, about 300 people attended.

Among those taking part were Ukrainians living in Taiwan, foreigners from other countries, and Taiwanese citizens and lawmakers. The lawmakers included Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), Independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐), DPP Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆), and Taipei City councilor candidate Vincent Chao (趙怡翔).

The event started with the Ukrainian national anthem, with many Ukrainians visibly moved over the recent events in their country. Protesters could be seen holding signs with messages such as "No war!," "Taiwan with Ukraine," "Russians against war," and "We're all Ukrainians."

In his speech, Wang said Ukrainians have proven that "having the courage to defend their homeland can overcome anything," reported CNA. Wang said that Ukrainians have "moved the world and united the European Union." He then urged free countries to do their best to help.

While delivering his remarks at the event, Lam said that after the Soviet Union became Russia, it did not stop persecuting ethnic minorities and violating human rights. Lam pointed out that not only did Russia not become more free or democratic, it became more authoritarian and oppressive.

He asserted that only a united, strong democratic community of nations can defeat autocracies. He expressed his hope that Ukraine will "emerge victorious as soon as possible and that the people of Taiwan stand with Ukraine" in its time of need.

DPP Secretary-General Fei-fan stated that for both Ukrainians and Taiwanese, democracy, freedom, and human rights are core values and that "this is why many people are willing to stand up in solidarity to not allow authoritarianism to expand and infringe upon the sovereignty of other countries." Lin vowed that Taiwan will join in implementing international sanctions on Russia, provide humanitarian assistance, and support Ukraine.

300 rally for Ukraine in Taipei's Liberty Square
(CNA photo)

300 rally for Ukraine in Taipei's Liberty Square
(CNA photo)

300 rally for Ukraine in Taipei's Liberty Square
(CNA photo)

300 rally for Ukraine in Taipei's Liberty Square
(CNA photo)

300 rally for Ukraine in Taipei's Liberty Square
(CNA photo)

300 rally for Ukraine in Taipei's Liberty Square
(CNA photo)

300 rally for Ukraine in Taipei's Liberty Square
(CNA photo)

300 rally for Ukraine in Taipei's Liberty Square
(CNA photo)

300 rally for Ukraine in Taipei's Liberty Square
(CNA photo)
Ukraine
Ukraine war
2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine
Russian invasion of Ukraine
Stand with Ukraine
Taiwan Stands with Ukraine
rally
protest
Liberty Square

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan P.LEAGUE+ basketball players, fans show support for Ukraine
Taiwan P.LEAGUE+ basketball players, fans show support for Ukraine
2022/03/06 17:36
Taiwan's foreign ministry announces donation drive for Ukrainian refugees
Taiwan's foreign ministry announces donation drive for Ukrainian refugees
2022/03/06 12:45
UMC founder calls on Taiwan to show readiness to defend itself
UMC founder calls on Taiwan to show readiness to defend itself
2022/03/06 12:28
Ukrainians attend Taiwan protest in support of Tibet
Ukrainians attend Taiwan protest in support of Tibet
2022/03/05 20:51
Taiwan foundation collects NT$214 million for Ukraine in 3 days
Taiwan foundation collects NT$214 million for Ukraine in 3 days
2022/03/05 20:08

Updated : 2022-03-07 11:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
"