Porzingis set to start in Wizards debut against Pacers

By Associated Press
2022/03/07 06:54
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis is set to make his debut for the Washington Wizards when he returns from a bone bruise to face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Porzingis would be available. He is expected to start in his first game for the Wizards since they acquired him in a trade last month.

Porzingis was already dealing with knee problems when Washington got him in a trade with Dallas on Feb. 10. He's played in only 34 games this season, averaging 19.2 points. The Wizards are without leading scorer Bradley Beal, who had surgery on his left wrist on the same day Porzingis was acquired.

"