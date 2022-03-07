Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Davis, Bandoumel lead SMU past Tulane 74-68

By Associated Press
2022/03/07 06:45
Davis, Bandoumel lead SMU past Tulane 74-68

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 19 points as SMU extended its home win streak to 16 games, topping Tulane 74-68 on Sunday.

Emmanuel Bandoumel added 18 points for the Mustangs, while Michael Weathers chipped in 16.

Davis hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Weathers also had six rebounds.

Marcus Weathers had 12 points and 13 rebounds for SMU (22-7, 13-4 American Athletic Conference).

Jadan Coleman had 19 points for the Green Wave (13-14, 10-8). Jaylen Forbes added 16 points and seven rebounds. DeVon Baker had 11 points.

The Mustangs improved to 2-0 against the Green Wave this season. SMU defeated Tulane 75-66 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-07 08:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Caimans spotted at central Taiwan water bamboo farm
Caimans spotted at central Taiwan water bamboo farm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
"