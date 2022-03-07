Alexa
Dunn scores 27 to lead Temple over South Florida 75-47

By Associated Press
2022/03/07 05:42
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Damian Dunn had 27 points as Temple rolled past South Florida 75-47 on Sunday.

Dunn made 9 of 10 foul shots. He added nine rebounds.

Zach Hicks had 12 points and seven rebounds for Temple (17-11, 10-7 American Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Jahlil White added seven rebounds.

Sam Hines Jr. had 12 points for the Bulls (8-22, 3-15).

The Owls leveled the season series against the Bulls. South Florida defeated Temple 52-49 on Feb. 7.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

