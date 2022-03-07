Alexa
Horne lifts Tulsa over UCF 73-72 at buzzer

By Associated Press
2022/03/07 05:48
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jeriah Horne made a shot from beyond halfcourt as time expired to lift Tulsa to a 73-72 win over Central Florida on Sunday.

Horne rebounded a missed free throw in the lane, dribbled four times and heaved the ball from several steps shy of midcourt and swished the game winner.

Darien Jackson scored a career-high 22 points to lead the Golden Hurricane. Horne added 21 points. Horne also had nine rebounds.

Sam Griffin had 15 points for Tulsa (10-19, 4-14 American Athletic Conference).

C.J. Walker had 19 points for the Knights (17-11, 9-9). Darin Green Jr. added 19 points. Darius Perry had 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Golden Hurricane leveled the season series against the Knights. Central Florida defeated Tulsa 76-67 on Feb. 14.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-07 07:19 GMT+08:00

