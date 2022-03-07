Shungu, Davis lead Vermont past NJIT 98-59 in America East

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ben Shungu had 15 points to lead six Vermont players in double figures as the Catamounts routed NJIT 98-59 in the America East Conference tourney quarterfinals on Sunday.

Ryan Davis added 13 points for the Catamounts (26-5). Kam Gibson chipped in 12, Nick Fiorillo scored 12 and Aaron Deloney had 11. Davis also had seven rebounds.

Vermont scored 50 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Miles Coleman had 22 points for the Highlanders (11-18). Matt Faw added 11 points.

