Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Denmark to hold referendum on joining EU's common defense

By JARI TANNER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/07 04:38
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks to the media during a press conference in Copenhagen, Sunday March 6, 2022. (Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix ...
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks to the media during a press conference in Copenhagen, Sunday March 6, 2022. (Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix ...
Liberal Party Chairman Jakob Ellemann-Jensen and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, right, speak to the media during a press conference in Copen...

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks to the media during a press conference in Copenhagen, Sunday March 6, 2022. (Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix ...

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks to the media during a press conference in Copenhagen, Sunday March 6, 2022. (Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix ...

Liberal Party Chairman Jakob Ellemann-Jensen and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, right, speak to the media during a press conference in Copen...

HELSINKI (AP) — Denmark will hold a referendum in June, spooked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, on whether to join the European Union’s defense pact and scrap the Nordic country’s 30-year-old opt-out from the bloc’s common security and defense policies.

Danish Prime Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said late Sunday that “historical times call for historical decisions.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin "has heralded a new time, a new reality. Ukraine’s struggle is not just Ukraine’s. We stand together in Europe,” Frederiksen told a news conference in Copenhagen.

The referendum on joining the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy, or CSDP, will take place on June 1.

“It is now that everyone in the Western world must make up their minds," Frederiksen said when asked by reporters why such drastic a change in Denmark’s security policies vis-a vis the EU was necessary right now.

"Ukraine is the difference. A free, democratic country is under attack from Russia,” she said, adding that parties represented in her government were all supporting the referendum and related measures.

Denmark would also boost military spending to meet the NATO target of 2% of gross domestic product by 2033, Frederiksen said.

Denmark has certain historical opt-outs from the EU’s common policies. Those include reservations related to the EU’s common defense, single currency — the euro, which it doesn’t use — and judicial cooperation.

The defense reservation means Denmark doesn't attend EU meetings when military operations are discussed under the bloc's auspices. Denmark’s defense reservation has existed since 1992 when a majority of Danes voted no to the Maastricht Treaty that established the present day European Union.

Denmark joined the European Communities, the predecessor of the EU, in 1973. It is one of the founding members of NATO, which was established in 1949.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Updated : 2022-03-07 06:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Caimans spotted at central Taiwan water bamboo farm
Caimans spotted at central Taiwan water bamboo farm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
"