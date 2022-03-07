Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Police: Man killed after ramming Seattle federal building

By Associated Press
2022/03/07 03:51
Police: Man killed after ramming Seattle federal building

SEATTLE (AP) — A man was shot and killed by police officers Saturday night after ramming his car into a federal building in downtown Seattle and reportedly firing a rifle, police said.

Gunshots were reported before police arrived at the building, police said in a statement. The man was armed when officers arrived and officers fired at him for reasons that are still under investigation, police said.

Police officers and medics from the Seattle Fire Department tried to save the man but he died at the scene, police said.

The shooting is being investigated by the department's Force Investigation Team, which examines shootings involving police officers.

Updated : 2022-03-07 05:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Caimans spotted at central Taiwan water bamboo farm
Caimans spotted at central Taiwan water bamboo farm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
"