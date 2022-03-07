Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Saka inspires Arsenal to 3-2 victory over Watford in EPL

By Associated Press
2022/03/07 00:35
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, and Watford's Hassane Kamara jump for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Arsenal...
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Arsenal, at...
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, left, celebrates with his teammates after he scored his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match...
Watford's Craig Cathcart, left, and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford an...
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after he scored his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Arsen...

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, and Watford's Hassane Kamara jump for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Arsenal...

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after he scored his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Arsenal, at...

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, left, celebrates with his teammates after he scored his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match...

Watford's Craig Cathcart, left, and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette fight for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford an...

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after he scored his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Arsen...

WATFORD, England (AP) — Bukayo Saka scored one goal and set up another as Arsenal edged Watford 3-2 on Sunday to help its pursuit of Champions League qualification.

A cut-back from Saka enabled Martin Odegaard to slot in his fifth goal of the Premier League season after five minutes.

The lead lasted only six minutes as Cucho Hernandez’ acrobatic volley equalized for Watford.

But Arsenal went back in front in the 30th minute with a cleverly crafted goal from Saka. The England forward dispossessed Tom Cleverley before passing to Alexandre Lacazette, who held the ball up then back-heeled the ball back for Saka to fire in.

Gabriel Martinelli capped an impressive Arsenal performance as he curled the ball past goalkeeper Ben Foster seven minutes into the second half.

The Gunners looked to be cruising before Moussa Sissoko pulled one back in the 87th minute, but the hosts were unable to find an equalizer.

The result lifted Arsenal one point above Manchester United ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby, while Watford remain next-from-last in the standings.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-07 02:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
Caimans spotted at central Taiwan water bamboo farm
Caimans spotted at central Taiwan water bamboo farm
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
"