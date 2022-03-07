Alexa
Man, 24, charged in shooting of 2 Chicago police officers

By Associated Press
2022/03/07 00:33
CHICAGO (AP) — A 24-year-old man who allegedly shot and injured two Chicago police officers at an outdoor hot dog stand has been charged with attempted murder, authorities said.

Kailo Harris-Caldwell was taken into custody shortly after the shooting early Friday morning. He was charged Saturday with two counts of attempted murder, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis.

Harris-Caldwell is scheduled to appear in bond court on Sunday, police said. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

The two police officers' injuries were not life-threatening, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said.

Brown said one of the officers was waiting in line along with the gunman around 3:30 a.m. Friday at the Original Maxwell Street hot dog stand on the city’s West Side. He said a gun fell from the man's waistband when he reached into his pocket to pay for his order.

The officer noticed the gun but before he could do anything, the man picked it up and began firing, Brown said.

He said the shots struck the officer, who was standing near the suspect, while the officer’s partner, who had been sitting inside a police car, also was struck when the suspect fired at least three times into the vehicle.

A video camera captured what happened, authorities said. Officers nearby heard the shots and chased the suspect and captured him a short time later, police said.

Updated : 2022-03-07 02:44 GMT+08:00

