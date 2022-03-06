Alexa
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
m-Carolina 55 38 12 5 81 188 132 20-4-2 18-8-3 10-5-0
a-Florida 55 37 13 5 79 227 163 25-6-0 12-7-5 8-1-2
a-Tampa Bay 54 36 12 6 78 186 152 19-5-4 17-7-2 11-5-1
m-Pittsburgh 57 34 14 9 77 185 152 15-8-5 19-6-4 10-4-2
m-N.Y. Rangers 55 35 15 5 75 165 138 19-5-3 16-10-2 8-4-0
a-Toronto 55 35 16 4 74 202 163 19-7-1 16-9-3 9-4-0
Boston 56 34 18 4 72 171 152 16-10-1 18-8-3 12-3-1
Washington 57 30 18 9 69 185 158 14-11-5 16-7-4 10-5-1
Columbus 56 28 25 3 59 186 205 15-11-3 13-14-0 8-10-0
Detroit 56 24 26 6 54 163 203 16-11-3 8-15-3 6-9-2
N.Y. Islanders 52 21 23 8 50 133 147 11-11-4 10-12-4 5-5-1
Philadelphia 55 17 28 10 44 139 192 10-15-5 7-13-5 4-10-4
Buffalo 56 18 30 8 44 153 200 9-14-4 9-16-4 6-9-4
Ottawa 54 19 30 5 43 142 177 10-16-2 9-14-3 5-10-1
New Jersey 55 19 31 5 43 168 200 11-13-3 8-18-2 8-10-2
Montreal 56 15 34 7 37 137 212 8-17-1 7-17-6 5-8-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
c-Colorado 56 40 11 5 85 222 159 23-3-3 17-8-2 13-5-2
p-Calgary 54 33 14 7 73 190 133 15-4-5 18-10-2 7-6-1
c-St. Louis 54 32 16 6 70 192 148 19-6-2 13-10-4 11-5-2
c-Minnesota 53 32 18 3 67 200 171 16-5-1 16-13-2 8-6-1
p-Los Angeles 56 30 19 7 67 166 160 14-12-2 16-7-5 6-5-1
Nashville 55 31 20 4 66 174 155 15-10-0 16-10-4 11-5-1
p-Vegas 56 31 21 4 66 182 166 15-13-3 16-8-1 11-5-1
Dallas 54 31 20 3 65 159 157 20-7-1 11-13-2 12-7-2
Edmonton 56 30 22 4 64 184 180 14-12-0 16-10-4 13-3-0
Vancouver 57 28 23 6 62 164 165 12-10-3 16-13-3 8-4-5
Anaheim 57 26 22 9 61 169 177 15-11-4 11-11-5 9-7-3
Winnipeg 55 24 21 10 58 166 170 14-10-2 10-11-8 10-6-5
San Jose 55 24 25 6 54 143 176 13-13-3 11-12-3 4-6-2
Chicago 56 20 28 8 48 141 192 10-14-4 10-14-4 4-11-5
Seattle 57 17 35 5 39 146 204 10-17-3 7-18-2 4-13-0
Arizona 55 16 35 4 36 132 201 9-20-1 7-15-3 6-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3

Arizona 8, Ottawa 5

Florida 6, Detroit 2

Washington 5, Seattle 2

Vancouver 6, Toronto 4

Montreal 5, Edmonton 2

Boston 5, Columbus 4, SO

Nashville 8, San Jose 0

Calgary 4, Colorado 3, OT

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-07 01:15 GMT+08:00

