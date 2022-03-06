Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 23:09
SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 44 33 9 1 1 70 150 95
Knoxville 46 33 9 2 2 70 174 111
Peoria 44 31 6 3 4 69 160 91
Quad City 46 27 11 4 4 62 158 126
Fayetteville 44 30 13 1 0 61 148 107
Pensacola 42 22 14 5 1 50 149 129
Evansville 44 22 21 1 0 45 124 115
Roanoke 42 18 18 3 3 43 132 128
Birmingham 44 13 27 4 0 30 103 155
Macon 43 8 32 1 2 19 89 195
Vermilion County 43 4 34 5 0 13 63 198

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville 4, Macon 1

Huntsville 5, Vermilion County 1

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 1

Quad City 4, Evansville 1

Sunday's Games

Roanoke at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Huntsville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2022-03-07 01:15 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
Caimans spotted at central Taiwan water bamboo farm
Caimans spotted at central Taiwan water bamboo farm
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
"