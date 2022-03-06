SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|44
|33
|9
|1
|1
|70
|150
|95
|Knoxville
|46
|33
|9
|2
|2
|70
|174
|111
|Peoria
|44
|31
|6
|3
|4
|69
|160
|91
|Quad City
|46
|27
|11
|4
|4
|62
|158
|126
|Fayetteville
|44
|30
|13
|1
|0
|61
|148
|107
|Pensacola
|42
|22
|14
|5
|1
|50
|149
|129
|Evansville
|44
|22
|21
|1
|0
|45
|124
|115
|Roanoke
|42
|18
|18
|3
|3
|43
|132
|128
|Birmingham
|44
|13
|27
|4
|0
|30
|103
|155
|Macon
|43
|8
|32
|1
|2
|19
|89
|195
|Vermilion County
|43
|4
|34
|5
|0
|13
|63
|198
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Fayetteville 4, Macon 1
Huntsville 5, Vermilion County 1
Knoxville 4, Birmingham 1
Quad City 4, Evansville 1
Roanoke at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Huntsville at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled