NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
m-Carolina 55 38 12 5 81 188 132
a-Florida 55 37 13 5 79 227 163
a-Tampa Bay 54 36 12 6 78 186 152
m-Pittsburgh 57 34 14 9 77 185 152
m-N.Y. Rangers 55 35 15 5 75 165 138
a-Toronto 55 35 16 4 74 202 163
Boston 56 34 18 4 72 171 152
Washington 57 30 18 9 69 185 158
Columbus 56 28 25 3 59 186 205
Detroit 56 24 26 6 54 163 203
N.Y. Islanders 52 21 23 8 50 133 147
Philadelphia 55 17 28 10 44 139 192
Buffalo 56 18 30 8 44 153 200
Ottawa 54 19 30 5 43 142 177
New Jersey 55 19 31 5 43 168 200
Montreal 56 15 34 7 37 137 212
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-Colorado 56 40 11 5 85 222 159
p-Calgary 54 33 14 7 73 190 133
c-St. Louis 54 32 16 6 70 192 148
c-Minnesota 53 32 18 3 67 200 171
p-Los Angeles 56 30 19 7 67 166 160
Nashville 55 31 20 4 66 174 155
p-Vegas 56 31 21 4 66 182 166
Dallas 54 31 20 3 65 159 157
Edmonton 56 30 22 4 64 184 180
Vancouver 57 28 23 6 62 164 165
Anaheim 57 26 22 9 61 169 177
Winnipeg 55 24 21 10 58 166 170
San Jose 55 24 25 6 54 143 176
Chicago 56 20 28 8 48 141 192
Seattle 57 17 35 5 39 146 204
Arizona 55 16 35 4 36 132 201

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3

Arizona 8, Ottawa 5

Florida 6, Detroit 2

Washington 5, Seattle 2

Vancouver 6, Toronto 4

Montreal 5, Edmonton 2

Boston 5, Columbus 4, SO

Nashville 8, San Jose 0

Calgary 4, Colorado 3, OT

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-07 01:13 GMT+08:00

