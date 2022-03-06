NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA m-Carolina 55 38 12 5 81 188 132 a-Florida 55 37 13 5 79 227 163 a-Tampa Bay 54 36 12 6 78 186 152 m-Pittsburgh 57 34 14 9 77 185 152 m-N.Y. Rangers 55 35 15 5 75 165 138 a-Toronto 55 35 16 4 74 202 163 Boston 56 34 18 4 72 171 152 Washington 57 30 18 9 69 185 158 Columbus 56 28 25 3 59 186 205 Detroit 56 24 26 6 54 163 203 N.Y. Islanders 52 21 23 8 50 133 147 Philadelphia 55 17 28 10 44 139 192 Buffalo 56 18 30 8 44 153 200 Ottawa 54 19 30 5 43 142 177 New Jersey 55 19 31 5 43 168 200 Montreal 56 15 34 7 37 137 212

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Colorado 56 40 11 5 85 222 159 p-Calgary 54 33 14 7 73 190 133 c-St. Louis 54 32 16 6 70 192 148 c-Minnesota 53 32 18 3 67 200 171 p-Los Angeles 56 30 19 7 67 166 160 Nashville 55 31 20 4 66 174 155 p-Vegas 56 31 21 4 66 182 166 Dallas 54 31 20 3 65 159 157 Edmonton 56 30 22 4 64 184 180 Vancouver 57 28 23 6 62 164 165 Anaheim 57 26 22 9 61 169 177 Winnipeg 55 24 21 10 58 166 170 San Jose 55 24 25 6 54 143 176 Chicago 56 20 28 8 48 141 192 Seattle 57 17 35 5 39 146 204 Arizona 55 16 35 4 36 132 201

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3

Arizona 8, Ottawa 5

Florida 6, Detroit 2

Washington 5, Seattle 2

Vancouver 6, Toronto 4

Montreal 5, Edmonton 2

Boston 5, Columbus 4, SO

Nashville 8, San Jose 0

Calgary 4, Colorado 3, OT

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.