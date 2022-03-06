All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New York 2 0 0 6 7 2 D.C. United 2 0 0 6 4 0 Columbus 1 0 1 4 7 3 Orlando City 1 0 1 4 2 0 New England 1 0 1 4 3 2 Philadelphia 1 0 1 4 3 2 Atlanta 1 1 0 3 3 4 Chicago 0 0 2 2 0 0 Inter Miami CF 0 0 1 1 0 0 New York City FC 0 1 1 1 0 1 Toronto FC 0 1 1 1 2 5 CF Montréal 0 2 0 0 1 4 Charlotte FC 0 2 0 0 0 4 Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 0 6

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA LA Galaxy 2 0 0 6 2 0 Nashville 1 0 1 4 2 1 Real Salt Lake 1 0 1 4 1 0 Austin FC 1 0 0 3 5 0 Los Angeles FC 1 0 0 3 3 0 Colorado 1 1 0 3 3 3 Sporting Kansas City 1 1 0 3 2 3 Minnesota United 0 0 2 2 2 2 Portland 0 0 1 1 2 2 FC Dallas 0 1 1 1 1 2 Houston 0 1 1 1 0 1 San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 6 Vancouver 0 1 1 1 0 4 Seattle 0 2 0 0 0 2

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, February 26

Minnesota 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Columbus 4, Vancouver 0

Los Angeles FC 3, Colorado 0

Toronto FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

D.C. United 3, Charlotte FC 0

Austin FC 5, Cincinnati 0

Chicago 0, Miami 0, tie

New York 3, San Jose 1

New England 2, Portland 2, tie

Sunday, February 27

Orlando City 2, CF Montréal 0

Atlanta 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

LA Galaxy 1, New York City FC 0

Real Salt Lake 0, Houston 0, tie

Nashville 1, Seattle 0

Saturday, March 5

New England 1, FC Dallas 0

New York 4, Toronto FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Houston 0

Philadelphia 2, CF Montréal 1

Columbus 3, San Jose 3, tie

D.C. United 1, Cincinnati 0

Orlando City 0, Chicago 0, tie

Nashville 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Colorado 3, Atlanta 0

Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle 0

New York City FC 0, Vancouver 0, tie

LA Galaxy 1, Charlotte FC 0

Sunday, March 6

Miami at Austin FC, 4 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

CF Montréal at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Toronto FC at Columbus, 1:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Miami, 1:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Houston, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 13

Charlotte FC at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.