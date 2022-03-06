Scottish Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Celtic
|30
|23
|4
|3
|65
|18
|73
|Rangers
|30
|21
|7
|2
|60
|24
|70
|Hearts
|30
|14
|8
|8
|42
|31
|50
|Hibernian FC
|30
|9
|10
|11
|28
|30
|37
|Livingston FC
|30
|10
|7
|13
|33
|38
|37
|Ross County
|30
|9
|9
|12
|43
|47
|36
|Dundee United
|30
|9
|9
|12
|26
|33
|36
|Motherwell
|30
|9
|9
|12
|31
|44
|36
|St Mirren FC
|29
|7
|12
|10
|26
|40
|33
|Aberdeen
|30
|8
|8
|14
|33
|38
|32
|St. Johnstone
|30
|5
|9
|16
|18
|36
|24
|Dundee
|29
|5
|8
|16
|24
|50
|23
___
Aberdeen 1, Dundee United 1
Dundee 0, Livingston FC 4
Ross County 3, St. Johnstone 1
St Mirren FC 0, Hearts 2
Hibernian FC 0, Celtic 0
Rangers 2, Motherwell 2
Celtic 2, St Mirren FC 0
Dundee 0, Hibernian FC 0
Hearts 2, Aberdeen 0
Livingston FC 2, Dundee United 1
Motherwell 0, Ross County 1
St. Johnstone 0, Rangers 1
Dundee United 2, Hearts 2
Hibernian FC 0, St. Johnstone 0
Motherwell 1, Dundee 1
Rangers 1, Aberdeen 0
Ross County 1, St Mirren FC 0
Livingston FC 1, Celtic 3
Dundee vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m.