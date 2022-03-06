Alexa
Scottish Standings

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 22:38
Premiership

GP W D L GF GA Pts
Celtic 30 23 4 3 65 18 73
Rangers 30 21 7 2 60 24 70
Hearts 30 14 8 8 42 31 50
Hibernian FC 30 9 10 11 28 30 37
Livingston FC 30 10 7 13 33 38 37
Ross County 30 9 9 12 43 47 36
Dundee United 30 9 9 12 26 33 36
Motherwell 30 9 9 12 31 44 36
St Mirren FC 29 7 12 10 26 40 33
Aberdeen 30 8 8 14 33 38 32
St. Johnstone 30 5 9 16 18 36 24
Dundee 29 5 8 16 24 50 23

Saturday, Feb. 26

Aberdeen 1, Dundee United 1

Dundee 0, Livingston FC 4

Ross County 3, St. Johnstone 1

St Mirren FC 0, Hearts 2

Sunday, Feb. 27

Hibernian FC 0, Celtic 0

Rangers 2, Motherwell 2

Wednesday, March 2

Celtic 2, St Mirren FC 0

Dundee 0, Hibernian FC 0

Hearts 2, Aberdeen 0

Livingston FC 2, Dundee United 1

Motherwell 0, Ross County 1

St. Johnstone 0, Rangers 1

Saturday, March 5

Dundee United 2, Hearts 2

Hibernian FC 0, St. Johnstone 0

Motherwell 1, Dundee 1

Rangers 1, Aberdeen 0

Ross County 1, St Mirren FC 0

Sunday, March 6

Livingston FC 1, Celtic 3

Wednesday, March 9

Dundee vs. St Mirren FC, 2:45 p.m.