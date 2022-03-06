Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, March 6, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Lots of sun, nice;89;78;Mostly sunny;88;78;W;9;83%;43%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;85;68;Mostly sunny and hot;95;75;SSE;4;39%;2%;7

Aleppo, Syria;A little p.m. rain;53;43;Clouds and sun;57;45;WSW;4;71%;14%;2

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;60;43;An afternoon shower;58;46;WSW;6;74%;73%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;43;29;Mostly sunny;45;31;ESE;10;65%;1%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;34;17;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;NNE;8;67%;3%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sunshine;65;46;Rain and drizzle;50;41;ESE;9;55%;78%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow and sleet;33;29;Windy;30;1;W;23;62%;66%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mainly cloudy, hot;99;81;Sunny and very hot;102;77;SE;11;40%;9%;10

Athens, Greece;Rain tapering off;62;41;A couple of showers;59;42;NNE;6;67%;97%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;75;63;A thick cloud cover;79;65;ENE;9;57%;30%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy;74;54;Hazy sun;75;48;NW;11;42%;3%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;95;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;SE;6;66%;66%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;86;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;63;ESE;9;61%;80%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. shower or two;95;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;E;7;66%;98%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Showers;54;46;A couple of showers;56;45;SE;11;63%;87%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;52;30;Partly sunny, milder;61;36;SW;7;24%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of showers;37;31;Rain/snow showers;41;25;NW;4;80%;89%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;38;29;Partly sunny;46;24;NE;7;61%;5%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy, a t-storm;61;50;Afternoon showers;59;48;WNW;6;91%;96%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;64;A t-storm around;81;65;E;9;61%;55%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable clouds;43;27;Breezy and chilly;40;29;NNW;15;44%;5%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, chilly;44;28;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;29;ESE;8;57%;0%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Variable cloudiness;42;31;Mostly cloudy;41;30;S;5;63%;88%;1

Budapest, Hungary;More clouds than sun;47;24;Partly sunny;43;23;NNE;5;52%;19%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm around;81;69;A morning t-storm;80;58;SSW;7;73%;56%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;83;66;Partial sunshine;83;66;SE;7;47%;49%;13

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but cool;51;36;Sun and some clouds;53;34;WNW;6;49%;3%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Windy and warmer;87;57;Not as warm;74;60;NE;6;49%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;87;68;Partly sunny;74;66;SSE;17;69%;1%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;81;66;A couple of showers;82;68;NE;4;61%;90%;10

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;88;78;A thick cloud cover;88;77;ENE;10;79%;44%;2

Chicago, United States;Winds subsiding;46;36;A little snow;38;28;WNW;13;72%;93%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clearing;90;75;Mostly sunny;88;75;ESE;7;69%;78%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partial sunshine;42;29;Mostly sunny;45;28;W;6;71%;2%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;74;62;Breezy in the p.m.;77;63;NNE;13;63%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;A severe t-storm;78;41;Partly sunny;54;37;NNE;12;51%;10%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;90;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;77;ENE;8;66%;56%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;81;63;Hazy sun;84;62;NNE;4;49%;1%;6

Denver, United States;A little snow;26;10;Cold with some sun;29;14;SSW;5;66%;20%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and very warm;91;63;Sunny and very hot;96;66;NW;6;46%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;74;Brief p.m. showers;88;75;SSW;5;73%;85%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;48;34;Mostly cloudy;44;38;SE;15;71%;80%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;66;48;Showers around;61;49;NNW;10;45%;89%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;60;51;A couple of showers;62;54;WSW;9;68%;86%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;78;67;A little a.m. rain;74;60;NE;8;68%;70%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;82;62;A stray thunderstorm;80;61;ENE;6;61%;55%;11

Havana, Cuba;Windy this afternoon;86;69;A shower;88;68;S;8;59%;83%;7

Helsinki, Finland;A p.m. snow shower;37;26;A snow shower;33;24;ESE;8;78%;97%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;97;77;A t-storm around;94;76;SE;9;53%;45%;9

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;80;62;Brief a.m. showers;71;54;NE;6;75%;80%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;80;67;A shower in the p.m.;81;68;NE;4;61%;58%;6

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;90;70;Mostly sunny;91;72;SE;7;36%;1%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy, p.m. showers;71;56;A shower in the a.m.;70;53;NNW;9;64%;56%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and breezy;47;40;Rain and drizzle;45;37;N;9;93%;72%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;84;77;A t-storm or two;90;74;ENE;8;78%;96%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;90;76;Sunshine, pleasant;89;75;NNW;8;51%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Lots of sun, nice;78;59;Nice with some sun;79;62;SE;6;62%;37%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;A shower in the p.m.;50;37;Mostly cloudy;51;40;NNE;5;55%;72%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing and breezy;85;67;Nice with some sun;90;68;NNW;7;54%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;75;52;Mostly cloudy;81;53;S;6;50%;1%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;102;75;Hot with high clouds;104;76;N;12;14%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;36;28;A snow shower;37;30;N;7;58%;74%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of showers;86;74;A shower;86;74;NE;12;59%;81%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;93;75;A t-storm around;90;75;NE;5;66%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Abundant sunshine;89;65;Hazy sun;90;66;NNW;5;40%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A downpour;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;NE;4;75%;96%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the a.m.;61;38;A shower in the p.m.;61;40;SE;8;62%;84%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;87;83;Increasing clouds;92;82;SSW;8;65%;36%;5

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;76;66;Low clouds;77;68;SSE;5;79%;44%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;61;42;Periods of sun;60;50;SW;6;52%;81%;4

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy and chilly;45;36;Low clouds breaking;44;33;ESE;12;63%;0%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;63;43;Plenty of sunshine;70;46;NE;6;41%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;89;78;Decreasing clouds;88;78;SW;6;72%;26%;12

Madrid, Spain;Variable clouds;54;42;A couple of showers;53;42;E;4;68%;89%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;88;79;Increasing clouds;88;79;E;6;67%;5%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;NE;5;82%;78%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;93;75;Clouds and sun;92;74;ESE;5;54%;2%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Brief a.m. showers;75;60;Clouds rolling in;74;61;S;9;68%;81%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine and nice;77;53;A shower in places;78;52;N;5;31%;51%;10

Miami, United States;Breezy with some sun;80;76;A shower or two;81;75;ESE;14;66%;85%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;35;24;Showers of rain/snow;35;20;N;8;69%;86%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;91;77;Breezy in the p.m.;91;77;E;14;57%;1%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Some sun, pleasant;77;67;A t-storm around;76;64;SW;10;76%;40%;2

Montreal, Canada;Rain tapering off;48;33;Afternoon snow;35;23;W;2;76%;99%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;33;30;An afternoon flurry;35;18;NNW;8;58%;87%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;99;79;Hazy sun;93;79;NNW;7;44%;1%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;85;58;Mostly sunny, nice;86;58;NE;11;39%;4%;14

New York, United States;A shower or two;70;56;Rain and a t-storm;71;40;W;10;55%;94%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy in the p.m.;57;44;Partly sunny, milder;64;44;W;7;62%;9%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and ice;38;32;A bit of a.m. snow;34;13;SW;18;90%;79%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;49;34;Cloudy;51;30;NNE;7;45%;3%;1

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;40;23;Periods of sun;39;20;NW;4;65%;0%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;49;30;Colder with snow;33;20;WNW;8;82%;99%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;90;78;A stray t-shower;89;77;NE;7;68%;83%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower in places;90;74;A shower in places;89;73;NNW;7;67%;45%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;83;73;Cloudy, p.m. showers;84;73;E;6;81%;98%;3

Paris, France;Chilly with some sun;48;33;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;31;ESE;10;52%;0%;3

Perth, Australia;Very warm;93;69;Mostly sunny;91;68;ESE;11;44%;1%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A few p.m. showers;95;78;Turning sunny;95;78;SSE;6;57%;90%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;89;75;A t-storm around;90;75;NNE;9;73%;95%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers;92;69;A shower;89;69;WSW;7;50%;81%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Cold;35;26;Partly sunny, chilly;40;26;NW;6;58%;27%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;46;18;Considerable clouds;49;25;SSE;4;50%;20%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;64;52;Showers;64;52;N;8;72%;97%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;62;45;Partly sunny;62;45;SW;7;74%;27%;5

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;87;78;Nice with some sun;88;76;SE;10;62%;74%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little a.m. snow;36;33;Cloudy;37;32;ENE;7;65%;85%;1

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;38;32;A snow shower;37;27;NNE;10;77%;87%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;91;75;Sunny;90;75;NE;8;62%;2%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy;84;65;Breezy and hot;94;64;N;12;20%;1%;7

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;55;32;Sun and some clouds;55;30;NNE;9;55%;5%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clearing;32;25;Low clouds;27;9;NE;9;58%;22%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;59;43;Plenty of sunshine;66;46;SW;9;53%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in spots;80;62;High clouds;82;61;ENE;11;64%;8%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A couple of showers;81;73;Breezy with a shower;81;73;E;14;75%;91%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine, pleasant;77;65;A shower or two;76;67;N;6;78%;94%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;78;51;Partly sunny, nice;78;53;ESE;4;6%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;75;51;Sunny and nice;85;56;SW;6;31%;0%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers;82;69;A couple of showers;82;69;N;8;82%;93%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;61;33;Periods of sun;60;43;SSE;6;49%;90%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;53;35;More clouds than sun;50;43;SW;5;78%;67%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;44;19;Mostly cloudy;46;27;W;4;44%;3%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;54;43;Partly sunny;55;41;SSW;6;54%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;90;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;77;N;6;73%;77%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow, then rain;37;29;Rain/snow showers;40;29;NW;6;71%;97%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;83;74;A passing shower;83;74;ENE;16;66%;96%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;43;31;Partly sunny;44;30;W;5;61%;38%;2

Sydney, Australia;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;72;Heavy rain, humid;78;71;S;12;82%;100%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;72;63;Occasional rain;65;55;NW;7;83%;99%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy this morning;37;32;A snow shower;34;27;SW;7;68%;97%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;P.M. showers, breezy;57;46;Cloudy;59;45;SSE;5;59%;90%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;47;28;Mostly sunny;45;28;ENE;9;55%;12%;4

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;58;47;A shower in the p.m.;53;45;SSW;5;42%;93%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, warmer;80;54;Partly sunny, cooler;66;53;SSW;7;69%;2%;6

Tirana, Albania;Breezy with rain;51;42;Rain at times;54;35;E;5;64%;99%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;52;41;Increasing clouds;56;40;S;10;30%;56%;5

Toronto, Canada;Very windy;56;35;Colder with snow;38;28;WNW;12;79%;96%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;60;51;Plenty of sunshine;66;55;E;10;62%;29%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;61;47;A little a.m. rain;57;43;NNE;7;73%;62%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;36;3;Mostly cloudy;39;4;E;7;46%;0%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Clouding up;52;39;Low clouds;49;41;E;4;67%;44%;1

Vienna, Austria;Variable cloudiness;43;27;Partly sunny;41;29;NW;9;44%;7%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Hot, a p.m. shower;96;75;Showers around;90;69;NW;9;55%;91%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasing clouds;37;27;Showers of rain/snow;37;25;N;7;62%;84%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Variable cloudiness;36;26;Showers of rain/snow;41;28;NNW;10;69%;84%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;70;62;Increasingly windy;66;60;SSE;18;88%;92%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with clearing;99;72;Sunny and very warm;98;77;SSW;6;51%;5%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;51;25;Sunshine;47;28;NE;3;37%;5%;5

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-03-06 22:10 GMT+08:00

