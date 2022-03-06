Woman detained for allegedly stabbing her dentist lover to death in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei District Court on Saturday (March 5) approved the detention of a 28-year-old woman for allegedly stabbing her 57-year-old dentist lover to death five days prior.

The dentist, surnamed Lu (呂), was a married man and was suspected to have had extramarital affairs with the woman, surnamed Tseng (曾), before his killing in the Wenshan District, Taipei on Tuesday, CNA reported.

Tseng allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab Lu to death due to emotional entanglement from their relationship and then tried to take her own life, according to CNA.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene and sent both of them to hospitals for treatment. However, Lu died, while Tseng suffered self-inflicted wounds in the hands and neck and was emotionally unstable, per CNA.

Police referred the woman to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office after questioning. The Taipei District Prosecutors Office further questioned her on Friday night, and then applied to the court to detain her as a homicide suspect.

The Taipei District Court said at the detention hearing that given that Tseng denied committing a crime, and with her self-incriminating confession, the statements of multiple witnesses, and related evidence from the investigation, she is suspected of having committed the homicide.

The court approved the woman's detention, ruling that homicide is a crime that carries a penalty of over five years in prison and that she is a flight risk, and may also intend to destroy incriminating evidence that had not been recovered if she is not detained. The court also asked prosecutors to determine whether the homicide was premeditated or a heat of passion killing, per CNA.

※ If you or people around you are having suicidal thoughts, please call 1925, 1995 or 1980 for counseling and help.