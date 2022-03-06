Japanese students hold 'thank you' event for Taiwan's assistance in 311 Tohoku earthquake

Japanese students hold event to commemorate 311 earthquake and Taiwan's friendship during that time. Japanese students hold event to commemorate 311 earthquake and Taiwan's friendship during that time. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese students in Taiwan held an event in Tamsui on Sunday afternoon (March 6) to thank Taiwan for its help after the Tohoku earthquake in 2011.

To commemorate the 11th anniversary of the devastating earthquake that struck Japan on March 11, 2011, the "'Thank you Taiwan’ event planning committee," composed of Japanese students studying in Taiwan, held an event at Tamsui Old Street featuring photo-ops in traditional Japanese garb, origami, and Japanese painting, dancing, and singing activities.

Yamauchi Wakana, a Japanese student in Taiwan, expressed in a speech her gratitude to Taiwan for its aid in the aftermath of the 311 earthquake. She said that the additional purposes of the event are to promote the advancement of Taiwan-Japan relations and to educate the younger Japanese generation about the tragic natural disaster, so it will never be forgotten.

Murashima Yuyo, head of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association’s culture section, pointed out the fact that this disaster is still commemorated represents "Japan's commitment to Taiwan."

Murashima said she believes Japan has a friend in Taiwan, which makes the Japanese feel happy and warm, especially following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She expressed hope that the friendship between Taiwan and Japan will continue to deepen.

Mikio Numata, director of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, pointed out that after the 311 earthquake, the fastest country to provide support to Japan was Taiwan. Therefore, Japan will never forget this warmth.