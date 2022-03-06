Alexa
Calla lily season begins at Taipei’s Yangmingshan

Zhuzihu accounts for 80 – 90% of calla lily planted in Taiwan

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/06 17:54
(Taipei City Government photo)

(Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — About 50 percent of the calla lily flowers in the Zhuzihu area in the Yangmingshan National Park have reached full bloom, according to a Facebook account dedicated to calla lily and hydrangea flowers in the area.

Calla lily flowers in Zhuzihu, which accounts for 80 – 90% of calla lily planted in Taiwan, bloom in March and April every year. Taipei’s Department of Information and Tourism said the public is welcome to appreciate the scenery of vast calla lily fields in Zhuzihu, pick and buy the elegant white flowers from local farmers, or taste local delicacies.

For more information about the flower season, check out the site for the 2022 Calla Lily & Hydrangea Festival.

The public is urged to take public transportation.

Traffic Information
MRT Beitou Station - Take route S9 or 129 to Zhuzihu or Ta ke route 230 to Yangmingshan Terminal and walk to Yangmingshan Transfer Station to take route 108, 124, 128, 129, 131, S8, S9 to Zhuzihu.
MRT Shipai Station - Take route S8 or 128 (only travels to Zhuzihu area during Calla Lily Festival) to Zhuzihu.
Taipei Railway Station - Take route 260 to Yangmingshan Terminal and walk to Yangmingshan Transfer Station to take routes 108, 124, 128, 129, 131, S8, S9 to Zhuzihu.
MRT Jiantan Station - Take route 260, R5 to Yangmingshan Terminal or take any of the following buses to Yangmingshan Second Parking Lot: 111, 127 Transfer to route 108, 124, 128, 129, 131, S8, S9 to Zhuzihu. (128 only travels to Zhuzihu area during flower Festival)

(Taipei City Government photos)


The 2021 calla lily festival in Zhuzihu (YouTube, Taipei Department of Economic Development video)
calla lily flowers
Zhuzihu
Yangminghshan National Park

