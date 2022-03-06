Taiwan P.LEAGUE+ basketball players, fans show support for Ukraine

Igor Zaytsev holds Ukrainian flag and stands with fellow players at Taoyuan Arena on Sunday, March 6. Igor Zaytsev holds Ukrainian flag and stands with fellow players at Taoyuan Arena on Sunday, March 6. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Players and spectators at a P.LEAGUE+ basketball game on Sunday (March 6) prayed for Ukraine in a show of solidarity with the recently invaded Eastern European country.

The game, held between the Taipei Fubon Braves and the Taoyuan Pilots at Taoyuan Arena, featured a Ukrainian member of the Braves, Ihor Zaytsev, who led both teams in a prayer for his country before play began, per a CNA report. After the prayer was over, players gathered around and gave Zaytsev a big group hug.

Spectators supporting both sides also waved flags showing their support.

Zaytsev is very concerned about his hometown and wants to see his family. “I can’t get more than four hours' sleep a night,” he said. “I’m watching the news every day and feeling so helpless and anxious.”

Zaytsev donned a custom blue-and-gold mask reading “Stand With Ukraine.” Many fans on the sidelines had brought along homemade flags with the words “I Stand With Ukraine” emblazoned on the front.