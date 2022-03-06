Alexa
Jin Young Ko wins on return to LPGA Tour after 3-month break

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 14:46
In Gee Chun of South Korea walks along the fairway on the first hole during her final round at the Women's World Championship golf tournament at Sento...
Jin Young Ko of South Korea reacts after playing a shot from the second tee during her final round at the Women's World Championship golf tournament a...
Celine Boutier of France plays a shot from the second tee during her final round at the Women's World Championship golf tournament at Sentosa Golf Clu...
So Yeon Ryu of South Korea plays a shot from the second tee during her final round at the Women's World Championship golf tournament at Sentosa Golf C...
Inbee Park of South Korea plays a shot from the second tee during her final round at the Women's World Championship golf tournament at Sentosa Golf Cl...
Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand plays a shot from the second tee during her final round at the Women's World Championship golf tournament at Sentosa Gol...
Inbee Park of South Korea lines up a putt on the first green during her final round at the Women's World Championship golf tournament at Sentosa Golf ...

SINGAPORE (AP) — World No. 1 Jin Young Ko birdied the 18th hole on Sunday for a 6-under 66 to win the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship by two strokes over fellow South Korean player In Gee Chun and Australian Minjee Lee.

Ko has won six times in her last 10 starts and her round of 66 set the LPGA Tour’s all-time record for most consecutive rounds in the 60s (15) and most consecutive sub-par rounds (30).

Ko was making her return to the LPGA Tour after a three-month break which included time back in South Korea before a few weeks of intensive practice in Palm Springs, California.

She finished with a 72-hole total of 17-under 271. Lee shot 63 for the best round of the day while Chun, who led by a stroke after the third round, shot 69.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-06 16:03 GMT+08:00

