Sri Lanka dismissed for 174, India enforces follow on

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella during the third day of the first test match between India and Sri Lanka in M... Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella during the third day of the first test match between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, India, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal during the third day of the first test match between India and Sri Lanka in Mohal... Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal during the third day of the first test match between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, India, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

India's Ravindra Jadeja, left, celebrates as he bowled Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara out during the third day of the first test match between India and Sr... India's Ravindra Jadeja, left, celebrates as he bowled Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara out during the third day of the first test match between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, India, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

India's Ravindra Jadeja, left, celebrates as he bowled Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara out during the third day of the first test match between India and Sr... India's Ravindra Jadeja, left, celebrates as he bowled Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara out during the third day of the first test match between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, India, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

India's Ravindra Jadeja bowls during the second day of the first test match between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, India, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP... India's Ravindra Jadeja bowls during the second day of the first test match between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, India, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara is bowled by India's Ravindra Jadeja during the third day of the first test match between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, Ind... Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara is bowled by India's Ravindra Jadeja during the third day of the first test match between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali, India, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

MOHALI, India (AP) — Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja continued to dominate Sri Lanka taking five wickets as the tourists were bowled out for 174 on day three of the first test, before India enforced the follow on.

Jadeja picked up 5-41, to go with his impressive 175 not out in India's innings of 574-8 declared, as the visitors conceded a 400-run first innings’ lead.

At lunch Sunday, Sri Lanka was 10-1 in its second innings with Dimuth Karunaratne on eight and Pathum Nissanka on one, still 390 runs behind India.

Ravichandran Ashwin (1-1) dismissed Lahiru Thirimanne for a nine-ball duck in the penultimate over before the interval.

Starting from overnight 108-4, Sri Lanka crashed and lost their last six wickets for just 66 runs.

Pathum Nissanka was able to fight out during the first hour of play. He survived a dropped catch off Ashwin (2-49) in the 47th over, and went on to score his half-century off 108 deliveries.

Mohammed Shami (1-27) got reverse swing early in the morning but India couldn’t get any early wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah (2-36) then provided the breakthrough, trapping Charith Asalanka lbw for 29.

Nissanka and Asalanka had added 58 runs for the fifth wicket. Thereafter, it was a procession of wickets as Sri Lanka lost their last five wickets for just 13 runs, and their final four batsmen were all dismissed for ducks.

Niroshan Dickwella (2) and Suranga Lakmal both played poor shots from Jadeja and holed out within three deliveries in the 61st over.

Shami then bounced out Lasith Embuldeniya, before Jadeja wrapped up proceedings in the next over having Vishwa Fernando caught at slip and then bowleing Lahiru Kumara first ball.

Nissanka was left stranded at the other end. He was unbeaten on 61 not out, facing 133 deliveries, including 11 fours.

