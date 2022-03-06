Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dye scores 19, Samford ousts UNC Greensboro 66-64 in SoCon

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 13:58
Dye scores 19, Samford ousts UNC Greensboro 66-64 in SoCon

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Logan Dye finished with 19 points and eight rebounds and Samford slipped past UNC Greensboro 66-64 in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Dye made 4 for 6 shots from 3-point range for the Bulldogs (21-10). Ques Glover had 19 points and seven assists. He made the second of two free throws with 4 seconds left to preserve the win. Jermaine Marshall added 10 points.

Dante Treacy had 16 points to pace the Spartans (17-14). Bas Leyte added 14 points, while Mohammed Abdulsalam scored 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-06 16:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
"