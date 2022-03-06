Alexa
Anosike scores 20 to lead CSU Fullerton past UC Davis 62-59

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 13:40
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — E.J. Anosike had 20 points as Cal State Fullerton edged UC Davis 62-59 on Saturday night.

Jalen Harris had 14 points for the Titans (18-10, 12-5 Big West Conference). Harris sank two free throws with 2 seconds left to preserve the victory. Tray Maddox Jr. added 12 points.

Caleb Fuller had 18 points for the Aggies (12-10, 6-6). Kane Milling added 14 points and seven rebounds. Elijah Pepper had eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Titans improve to 2-0 against the Aggies on the season. Cal State Fullerton defeated UC Davis 74-58 on Jan. 27.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-06 16:01 GMT+08:00

