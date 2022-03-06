North Dakota St. tops Denver 82-62 in Summit quarterfinal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser had 22 points as North Dakota State rolled past Denver 82-62 in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Tyree Eady had 15 points and eight rebounds for North Dakota State (22-9). Grant Nelson added 14 points. Sam Griesel had 11 points and eight assists.

KJ Hunt had 16 points for the Pioneers (11-21). Tevin Smith added 10 points.

