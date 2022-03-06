Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Battey's career night sparks Colorado to 84-71 win over Utah

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 13:10
Battey's career night sparks Colorado to 84-71 win over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Evan Battey used a career-best six 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 27 points and Colorado breezed to an 84-71 victory over Utah on Saturday night to earn the No. 4 seed in the Pac-12 Conference tournament.

Battey hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points in the first half to spark the Buffaloes (20-10, 12-8) to a 50-29 lead at intermission. He sank 10 of 17 shots on the night — 6 of 9 from 3-point range — and grabbed six rebounds.

Jabari Walker pitched in with 22 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for Colorado. Walker's 16th double-double of the season helped the Buffaloes win their 20th game in a season for the 13th time in school history and the ninth time in 12 seasons under Tad Boyle, including four straight. Boyle's 253 wins at Colorado are eight shy of Sox Walseth's program record.

The Buffaloes picked up right where they left off after posting a program-record-tying 79-63 win over No. 2 Arizona last time out. It matched the highest ranked opponent Colorado has beaten, tying a win over No. 2 Oklahoma State in 1992.

Nique Clifford added 11 points for the Buffs, who earned a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tourney.

David Jenkins Jr. and Branden Carlsen scored 18 apiece for Utah (11-19, 4-16). Lazar Stefanovic had 12 points off the bench.

Utah is the 11th seed.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-03-06 14:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
"