Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Fowler scores 39 to lift Sacramento St. over Montana 72-71

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 12:49
Fowler scores 39 to lift Sacramento St. over Montana 72-71

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Bryce Fowler had a career-high 39 points as Sacramento State held off Montana 72-71 on Saturday night.

Trialing by three, 72-69, Lonnell Martin Jr. missed a 3-point attempt with four seconds left for Montana, but drew a foul. He hit the first two free throws to pull the Grizzlies within a point, but missed the third.

Fowler converted all 10 of his free throws.

William FitzPatrick had 17 points for Sacramento State (10-17, 6-14 Big Sky Conference). Cameron Wilbon added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Jonathan Komagum had nine rebounds.

Josh Bannan had 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Grizzlies (18-13, 11-9). Cameron Parker added 14 points. Brandon Whitney had 11 points.

The Hornets leveled the season series against the Grizzlies. Montana defeated Sacramento State 65-58 on Dec. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-06 14:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
"