Roddy scores 23 to lift Colorado St. past Boise St. 71-68

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — James Moors scored at the basket with just under a minute to play to give Colorado State the lead and Kendle Moore added two free throws as the Rams beat Boise State, 71-68 on Saturday night.

David Roddy had 23 points Moore had 19 points for Colorado State (24-4, 14-4 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Isaiah Stevens added 12 points and seven assists.

Abu Kigab had 15 points and five assists for the Broncos (24-7, 15-3), whose five-game winning streak was broken. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 13 points. Max Rice had 11 points.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Broncos for the season. Colorado State defeated Boise State 77-74 on Feb. 13.

