Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Texas A&M holds off Mississippi State, wins 67-64

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 12:03
Texas A&M holds off Mississippi State, wins 67-64

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored 18 points and Texas A&M fended off a late Mississippi State rally to earn a 67-64 victory in a regular season finale Saturday night.

Texas A&M took a nine-point lead into intermission and led by 15 with under eight minutes to play after Wade Taylor IV's 3-pointer. But the Bulldogs clawed back.

Shakeel Moore hit a jumper and a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 run that cut the deficit to six, 56-50. After Henry Coleman III scored at the basket for the Aggies, Andersson Garcia hit two free throws and threw down a dunk to make it 58-54 with 3:37 left. Tolu Smith cut the Mississippi State deficit to three twice in the final minute, but A&M hit four straight free throws to hold off the rally.

Coleman finished with 12 points for Texas A&M (19-11, 8-9 SEC). Tyrece Radford had 11 points and Taylor added 10.

Smith finished with 18 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead Mississippi State (17-13, 8-9). Iverson Molinar scored 15 points and dished four assists and Garcia added 14 points off the bench.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-03-06 14:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
"