Heat top 76ers 99-82, move 3 games ahead in East race

Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) fouls Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 20... Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) fouls Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles the ball around Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game... Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) dribbles the ball around Miami Heat guard Max Strus (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and guard Shake Milton (18) defend Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of an NBA ... Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and guard Shake Milton (18) defend Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March... Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) aims to score as Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball gam... Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) aims to score as Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, March 5, 2... Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler each scored 21 points, and the Miami Heat pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 99-82 on Saturday night.

Gabe Vincent scored 16 points and Caleb Martin added 14 for the Heat, who are 11-2 in their last 13 games. Miami was again without Kyle Lowry, who missed his fourth consecutive game because of personal reasons.

Miami went 3-1 on the week against four East contenders, beating Chicago, Brooklyn and now Philadelphia. The only loss was at Milwaukee, a game where the Heat led by 14 midway through the fourth quarter before collapsing.

Joel Embiid finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds for Philadelphia, which held out James Harden on the second night of a back-to-back as he recovers from a left hamstring injury. The 76ers had a season-low in points and fell to 1-14 when scoring less than 100 points.

Tyrese Maxey added 17 points for the 76ers, who ended a five-game winning streak. Tobias Harris added 16 for Philadelphia.

The win gave Miami (43-22) a season-high three-game lead in the Eastern Conference over the second-place 76ers (39-24), with Milwaukee and Chicago (both 39-25) 3 1/2 games back.

“I really don’t look at the standings,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “What do they matter? You have to win. And I swear to God, after 82, someone’s going to tap me and say ‘This is who you’re playing.’ ... You can only control what you can control. The other stuff is for everyone else to talk about.”

It was the first time since a three-game stretch in mid-December where Philadelphia trailed by 20 in consecutive outings. The 76ers trailed by 21 against Cleveland on Friday night before rallying to win 125-119.

The biggest deficit Saturday was 20, with Miami taking a 40-20 edge on a 3-pointer by Martin with 8:03 left in the half. Philadelphia went on a 12-2 run to cut the margin in half over the next 3 minutes, but Miami wound up taking a 54-40 edge into the break.

In the third, the 76ers kept chipping away. An 11-2 run got Philadelphia within two, before Vincent made a 3-pointer to end the quarter and send Miami into the final 12 minutes with a 73-68 lead.

Miami then outscored Philadelphia 26-14 in the fourth.

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia remained 12 wins shy of 3,000 all-time, a milestone only the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have reached. ... Embiid got his ninth rebound with 3 seconds left in the first quarter. He didn’t get his 10th until 9:05 remained in the third quarter.

Heat: Duncan Robinson’s first 3-pointer of the night was the 713th of his career, breaking a tie with Eddie Jones and moving him into No. 2 on Miami’s all-time list. Tim Hardaway has the club record with 806, something Robinson has a shot of reaching before the season ends. ... Heat managing general partner Micky Arison was among those at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday for Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game at Duke. Heat CEO Nick Arison was Duke’s manager during his college days there.

SLAP HAPPY

Embiid flailed at a loose ball in the third quarter and wound up slapping Butler — his former Philadelphia teammate — in the side of the head, a play that did not appear to be intentional. Embiid went over to Butler and apologized but was given a technical anyway.

STAYING HOME

This was the opener of a stretch where Miami plays 11 out of 12 games at home. The Heat play one road game between now and March 30 — that being at Philadelphia on March 21. Miami has now played 29 home games so far this season, tied for the fewest in the league with Orlando, Houston and Denver. The Heat also have only five road games left, also tied for the fewest in the league with Orlando.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Chicago on Monday.

Heat: Host Houston on Monday.

