Morant, Bane lead Grizzlies to easy win over Magic 124-96

By CLAY BAILEY , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/06 11:29
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) jumps to block a shot by Orlando Magic's R.J. Hampton (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Mar...
Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant (12) gets past the Orlando Magic defense in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Memphis,...
Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr., left, is blocked by Orlando Magic's Ignas Brazdekis, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday...
Memphis Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke (15) reacts after a basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Saturday, March 5,...
Memphis Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton, front right, defends against Orlando Magic's Terrence Ross, front left, in the first half of an NBA basketball g...
Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley signals his players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Saturday, March ...
Memphis Grizzlies' Tyus Jones, right, gets past Orlando Magic's Cole Anthony (50) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022,...
Memphis Grizzlies' Desmond Bane (22) looks to pass as Orlando Magic's Cole Anthony (50) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, ...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 25 points and seven assists, Desmond Bane scored 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting and the Memphis Grizzlies routed the Orlando Magic 124-96 on Saturday night.

Tyus Jones added 14 points for Memphis, and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 13. The Grizzlies have won three of their last four.

Cole Anthony led the Magic with 19 points. Moritz Wagner added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Franz Wagner had 15 points.

Memphis used its 3-point shooting in the first half to build a 68-45 lead. The Grizzlies were 11 of 20 from outside the arc at that point, including Morant hitting all three of his e nroute to 14 first-half points to go with six assists.

The Grizzlies' 23-point halftime lead was their largest of the first half as Memphis closed the second period on a 21-5 run. The lead would stretch to 29 in the early in the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Magic: G Jalen Suggs sat out with a sprained right ankle. R.J. Hampton started in his place and missed six of his seven shots from the field. … Have 10 straight games making at least 10 3- pointers.

Grizzlies: Memphis is 8-4 in the opening game of a back-to-back. … Memphis leads the overall series with the Magic 26-25 and swept the Magic in a season series for the first time since the 2014-15 season. … Jackson has gone 2 for 17 from 3 in the last six games.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Grizzlies: At Houston on Sunday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

