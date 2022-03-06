Alexa
Los Angeles Galaxy 1, Charlotte FC 0

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 11:07
Los Angeles Galaxy 0 1 1
Charlotte FC 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Alvarez, 1 (Edwards), 77th minute.

Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann; Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks.

Yellow Cards_Fuchs, Charlotte FC, 37th; Coulibaly Sega, Los Angeles Galaxy, 45th+2.

Referee_Jair Marrufo. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson, Kyle Atkins, Fotis Bazakos. 4th Official_Kevin Broadley.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Coulibaly Sega (Derrick Williams, 86th), Nick DePuy; Marky Delgado, Rayan Raveloson (Efrain Alvarez, 70th), Victor Vazquez (Sacha Kljestan, 53rd); Kevin Cabral (Samuel Grandsir, 70th), Chicharito, Douglas Costa (Dejan Joveljic, 86th), Raheem Edwards.

Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Guzman Corujo, Christian Fuchs, Jaylin Lindsey, Christian Makoun, Joseph Mora (McKinze Gaines, 82nd); Brandt Bronico (Sergio Ruiz, 82nd), Alan Franco; Cristian Ortiz (Benjamin Bender, 73rd), Yordy Reyna (Christopher Hegardt, 87th), Karol Swiderski (Daniel Rios, 73rd).