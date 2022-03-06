Fiji Drua have 1st win, Moana Pasifika debut in Super Rugby

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne said his players had made history. Moana Pasifika captain Sekope Kepu called it “an historic day.”

Two Pacific teams played in the same round of Super Rugby for the first time last weekend and a milestone for the teams and the tournament was made more significant by the Drua’s first-ever win Friday in the southern hemisphere’s premier tournament.

The Drua rallied from 14-0 down to beat the Rebels 31-26 in their first home match on the Sunshine Coast.

Moana Pasifika had a long wait for its debut after its matches in the first and second rounds were postponed because of an outbreak of COVID-19 within the squad. Its first appearance in the third round pitted it against the 12-time champion Crusaders in the toughest of all possible starts.

Against expectations, Moana Pasifika scored the first try of the match and was only 14-5 down at halftime after playing with little possession or territory. The Crusaders went up 21-5 early in the second half but the Pacific side rallied again with a try to replacement Fine Inisi.

The Crusaders’ winning margin was inflated by a try right on fulltime: the second from a rolling maul to All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor.

Though it played against a Crusaders’ team which was at less than full strength, Moana Pasifika’s performance still rose well above expectations for a team that has had to overcome so many difficulties and setbacks simply to get onto the field.

For Kepu, the 110-test Wallabies veteran who leads Moana Pasifika, it was an emotional moment. In an historic first, a team bringing together Pacific players under a single banner had played in Super Rugby.

“It was a special one and I’d like to thank the whanau (family) for this opportunity on this historic day,” Kepu said. “It was pretty surreal.

“We had the jersey presentation yesterday and heard from (former All Blacks) Sir Michael Jones and Sir Bryan Williams. For 26 years they’ve been talking about (having a Pacific team in Super Rugby) and to run out here finally, representing our people and our families was really special.”

The Fijian Drua began their first Super Rugby campaign with a 40-10 loss to the New South Wales Waratahs and a 42-3 loss to the ACT Brumbies. Those results suggested it might take quite some time for the Australian-based Fiji team to find its feet in Super Rugby.

But Friday’s win over the Melbourne Rebels proved Byrne’s assertion that his players are quick learners, driven by a determination to succeed.

“I think the boys made history,” he said. “It’s a great feeling in the changing room.

“I thought we were great in the first half, probably set up the second half with hard carries early, getting our game going. I’m really proud of how the boys stuck to their guns and got the result they deserved.

“We’ve only got two players who’ve got Super Rugby experience so we just have to keep building each week and get used to turning up the next Monday and building for the next week.”

The highly-rated Auckland-based Blues narrowly escaped their second last-minute loss in consecutive matches, hanging on to beat the Hamilton-based Chiefs 24-22.

Blues fullback Stephen Perofeta scored a 76th-minute try and converted it from the sideline to give the Blues their two-point margin. The Chiefs had a chance to snatch the win when flyhalf Bryn Gatland lined up a penalty after the fulltime siren but his kick drifted outside the left-hand upright.

Blues head coach Leon MacDonald watched the kick, fearing the worst.

“I haven’t seen (Gatland) miss many,” he said. “I nearly assumed it was as good as done so there was a bit of frustration that we’d let another one slip. It’s a hollow feeling but we’ll take it.”

