Taiwan's foreign ministry announces donation drive for Ukrainian refugees

Women hold hands while crossing the Irpin river on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike. Women hold hands while crossing the Irpin river on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has announced a donation drive to assist Ukrainians who have fled to neighboring countries as a result of the Russian invasion.

The ministry will accept private donations between March 7 and March 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The goods will be sent to countries bordering Ukraine and be distributed to Ukrainian refugees through local relief agencies, according to a MOFA press release.

Rules for donations:

Those interested in donating should refer to the list, which includes clothes, non-perishable food items, and medical supplies. Items not included on the list will not be accepted for the time being. Individuals and organizations must first fill out the registration form and send it to the Foreign Ministry via fax (02-2389-9694) or email (afri1@mofa.gov.tw). They can also choose to complete the form at the donation site. Donations can be brought to the west entrance of the MOFA building (Ketagalan Avenue and Gongyuan Road intersection, Zhongzheng District, Taipei) or mailed (Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretariat, No. 2 Ketagalan Avenue, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City 100). If they are to be mailed, packages must be labeled "donated supplies for Ukraine." If a package is large, donators should contact MOFA first so it can arrange the appropriate delivery method. People with donation-related questions can call: (02) 2348-2863 or 2348-2864, or 2348-2094 (NGO hotline).

The Taiwanese government donated 27 tons of medical supplies on Feb. 28 and set up a special fund for Ukrainians in need on March 2, MOFA said. The ministry mentioned that it has been getting non-stop calls from enthusiastic individuals and businesses asking how to donate, which prompted it to begin accepting goods from the public.

Taiwan will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine and deliver “the love of the Taiwanese” to refugees in a timely manner, MOFA said.