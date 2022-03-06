Alexa
Nolan lifts Jacksonville past Jacksonville St. 54-51 in ASun

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 10:36
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kevion Nolan had 19 points as Jacksonville narrowly defeated Jacksonville State 54-51 in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney semifinals on Saturday night.

Mike Marsh had seven rebounds for Jacksonville (21-9). Bryce Workman added nine rebounds.

Jacksonville State scored 18 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Kayne Henry had 14 points for the Gamecocks (21-10). Darian Adams added 10 points and six rebounds.

Jalen Gibbs, who was second on the Gamecocks in scoring entering the matchup with 11 points per game, scored only five points. He was 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-06 12:50 GMT+08:00

