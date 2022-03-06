Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

McKinnis double-double sparks Jackson State past MVSU 76-69

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 10:48
McKinnis double-double sparks Jackson State past MVSU 76-69

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jayveous McKinnis had 15 points and 12 rebounds to power Jackson State to a 76-69 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Jonas James III had 16 points to top the Tigers (11-18, 9-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dyllan Taylor added 13 points, while Ken Evans Jr. scored 10.

Terry Collins had 16 points to lead the Delta Devils (2-26, 2-16), who have lost five straight. David McCoy added 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Alexander Perry scored 11.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils on the season. Jackson State defeated Mississippi Valley State 69-65 on Feb. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-06 12:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
"