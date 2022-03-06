Alexa
Gallese helps Orlando City earn scoreless tie with Chicago

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 10:24
CHICAGO (AP) — Pedro Gallese had five saves to help Orlando City earn a 0-0 draw with the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

The Fire came close to scoring twice. Gallese made an acrobatic save on a Stanislav Ivanov curling corner kick in the 18th minute. Kacper Przybylko just missed on a header in the 85th minute.

Orlando thought it had grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute when Junior Urso's long shot deflected past Chicago keeper Gaga Slonina, but it was disallowed after a video review showed Ercan Kara handled the ball in the build-up.

The Fire (0-0-2) outshot Orlando City (1-0-1) 9-4. Chicago has played two scoreless ties to open the season.

Both teams next play on Mar. 12, with the Fire visiting D.C. United while Orlando hosts Cincinnati.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-03-06 12:50 GMT+08:00

