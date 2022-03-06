Dotson's goal helps Minnesota tie 1-1 with Nashville

Minnesota United defender Bakaye Dibassy (12) heads the ball down the field during the first half of an MLS soccer game against Nashville SC, Saturday... Minnesota United defender Bakaye Dibassy (12) heads the ball down the field during the first half of an MLS soccer game against Nashville SC, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Saint Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Nicole Neri)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Hassani Dotson scored the equalizer for Minnesota United in a 1-1 draw with Nashville on Saturday.

Dotson scored the equalizer in the 72nd minute for United (0-0-2).

C.J. Sapong was the only member of Nashville (1-0-1) to score.

United outshot Nashville 12-11, with four shots on goal to three for Nashville.

Tyler Miller saved two of the three shots he faced for United. Joe Willis made three saves for Nashville.

United next plays on Sunday against the New York Red Bulls on the road, and Nashville will visit Dallas on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.