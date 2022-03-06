Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dotson's goal helps Minnesota tie 1-1 with Nashville

By Associated Press
2022/03/06 10:30
Minnesota United midfielder Hassani Dotson (31) looks for an opening to block Nashville SC defender Eric Miller (15) during the first half of an MLS s...
Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis (1) catches a goal attempt during the first half of an MLS soccer game against Minnesota United, Saturday, March 5,...
Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) maintains control of the ball against Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty (6) during the first half o...
Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) and Nashville SC defender Eric Miller (15) fight for possession of the ball during the first half of ...
Minnesota United defender Bakaye Dibassy (12) heads the ball down the field during the first half of an MLS soccer game against Nashville SC, Saturday...

Minnesota United midfielder Hassani Dotson (31) looks for an opening to block Nashville SC defender Eric Miller (15) during the first half of an MLS s...

Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis (1) catches a goal attempt during the first half of an MLS soccer game against Minnesota United, Saturday, March 5,...

Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) maintains control of the ball against Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty (6) during the first half o...

Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) and Nashville SC defender Eric Miller (15) fight for possession of the ball during the first half of ...

Minnesota United defender Bakaye Dibassy (12) heads the ball down the field during the first half of an MLS soccer game against Nashville SC, Saturday...

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Hassani Dotson scored the equalizer for Minnesota United in a 1-1 draw with Nashville on Saturday.

Dotson scored the equalizer in the 72nd minute for United (0-0-2).

C.J. Sapong was the only member of Nashville (1-0-1) to score.

United outshot Nashville 12-11, with four shots on goal to three for Nashville.

Tyler Miller saved two of the three shots he faced for United. Joe Willis made three saves for Nashville.

United next plays on Sunday against the New York Red Bulls on the road, and Nashville will visit Dallas on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-03-06 12:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Blackouts reported across Taiwan
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Chinese warships spotted off Taiwan's Orchid Island for 3rd time in 4 days
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Over 1,000 register to adopt golden retrievers rescued from south Taiwan puppy mill
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Russian invasion of Ukraine a blow for China's Taiwan ambitions: Researcher
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
‘US should immediately recognize Taiwan diplomatically’: Mike Pompeo
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
76% of Taiwanese believe Taiwan already independent under status quo
"