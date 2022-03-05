Ukraine's Zelenskyy urges citizens to fight — live updates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urges citizens to drive out Russian troops

Russia assaults Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha after announcing a cease-fire

Poland says nearly 800,000 refugees arrived from Ukraine

Scholz meets Israel's Bennett in Berlin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Berlin on Saturday evening, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said.

The 90-minute conversation between the leaders focused on Bennett's talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday, Hebestreit said in a statement.

The goal remains to end the war in Ukraine as quickly as possible, Hebestreit added.

Bennett met Putin in Moscow on Saturday, after having coordinated the meeting with the United States, France and Germany, according to an Israeli official.

Israel, at the behest of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has offered to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, though officials have played down expectations of any major breakthrough.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty close Russian operations

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) suspended operations in Russia after local tax authorities initiated bankruptcy proceedings against the US-funded broadcaster's Russian entity on Thursday and police intensified pressure on its journalists, RFE/RL said in a statement.

"It is with the deepest regret that I announce the suspension of our physical operations in Moscow today. This is not a decision that RFE/RL has taken of its own accord, but one that has been forced upon us by the Putin regime's assault on the truth," RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly said in the statement.

"Following years of threats, intimidation and harassment of our journalists, the Kremlin, desperate to prevent Russian citizens from knowing the truth about its illegal war in Ukraine, is now branding honest journalists as traitors to the Russian state," Fly added.

Zelenskyy speaks with Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he spoke on the phone with US President Joe Biden on Sunday.

"As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with @POTUS," Zelensky said."The agenda included the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia."

Minister: Germany will take in refugees from Ukraine regardless of nationality

In an interview for the German weekly Bild am Sonntag, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said Germany will take in refugees from Ukraine regardless of their nationality.

"We want to save lives. That doesn't depend on the passport," Faeser said.

"The vast majority of those who fled are Ukrainian nationals. People from other countries who already had a permanent right of residence in Ukraine bring this status with them," Faeser explained.

"They don't have to go through a complex asylum procedure either."

Faeser described European cooperation in helping refugees from Ukraine as "historic."

The minister's statement came amid reports, including from the United Nations, that non-white people have faced racist and xenophobic treatment while trying to flee Ukraine.

Zelenskyy urges Ukrainians to fight

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to drive Russian troops out of the country.

"We have to go outside! We have to fight! Whenever there is an opportunity," Zelensky said in a video message.

Zelensky added that ordinary, unarmed people had opposed Russian units in several cities, including the southern port city of Kherson. He said it was important to prevent the establishment of more pro-Russian so-called "people's republics" on Ukrainian territory similar to the two currently self-declared in eastern Ukraine.

Addressing the people of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Zelenskyy said that if Russians "have not erased you memory through propaganda, if your eyes are not closed in fear - fight, for your rights, you freedom, for Ukraine."

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Saturday

Russia said it resumed attacks on the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha after having accused Ukraine of breaking the cease-fire deal. Ukraine claimed that Russian shelling had not stopped after the cease-fire was announced.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukrainian forces of sabotaging the cease-fire effort, claiming that the actions of Ukraine's leadership called into question the future of the country's statehood.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the US lawmakers over Zoom, calling for it to support a no-fly zone over Ukraine and making a "desperate plea" for the US to send more planes.

Over 1.3 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began at the end of last month.

Credit card companies Visa and MasterCard announced separately that they were suspending operations in Russia.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, offering to mediate to end the war.

